FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
RPT-UBS eyeing new LatAm wealth management head -sources
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
March 2, 2017 / 3:55 PM / 6 months ago

RPT-UBS eyeing new LatAm wealth management head -sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeats to add additional reporting credit)

By Joshua Franklin and Oliver Hirt

ZURICH, March 2 (Reuters) - UBS plans to appoint a new head of its wealth management business in Latin America, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The Swiss bank's current Latin America wealth management head, Alexander van Tienhoven, joined UBS from Citi in March 2015 but is expected to leave the bank in the next few weeks, according to both sources.

A possible replacement for van Tienhoven is his predecessor, Gabriel Castello, although this has not yet been confirmed, the people said.

UBS's Latin America business suffered a setback last year when rival Credit Suisse poached at least a dozen of its wealth managers in Mexico, one of the people said.

UBS does not comment on speculation or about its employees in general, a bank spokesman said, declining to make van Tienhoven available for comment.

The management change would come as private banks confront withdrawals in Latin America, where wealthy clients are taking advantage of government programmes letting them declare untaxed assets.

With tax amnesty programmes in countries like Argentina and Brazil, many clients are taking money out of their accounts to pay taxes and penalties.

UBS, the world's biggest wealth manager, suffered 4.5 billion Swiss francs ($4.5 billion) in net outflows in the fourth quarter in its emerging markets business.

($1 = 1.0098 Swiss francs)

Additional reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal in Sao Paulo; Editing by Michael Shields

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.