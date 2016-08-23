FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UBS's Zeltner says bank focused on organic growth
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 23, 2016 / 1:16 PM / a year ago

UBS's Zeltner says bank focused on organic growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Swiss bank UBS will approach any possible acquisitions with caution and is focused on growing organically, its wealth management head said on Tuesday.

"The most important thing for us as UBS is that we grow organically and qualitatively," Juerg Zeltner, who runs the bank's wealth management business outside of the Americas, said at a conference organised by newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft.

Smaller Swiss private banks, which for years benefited from clients bringing money to Switzerland to take advantage of the country's bank secrecy rules, are struggling under a global clamp-down on tax evasion and increasing regulatory costs.

Consultancy KPMG last year predicted the number of Swiss private banks would fall to fewer than 100 in the next three years from around 130 now.

Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.