February 29, 2012 / 2:01 PM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-Herman Hintzen takes UBS insurance role - memo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds detail)

LONDON, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Herman Hintzen is joining Swiss bank UBS as chairman of insurance investment banking for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

Hintzen, who will be based in London and starts in early March, is currently an adviser to APG, one of Europe’s largest pension funds and chairman of Amlin Corporate Insurance, a unit of British specialist insurer Amlin.

These roles follow a 25-year career in investment banking, including posts at JP Morgan, Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley.

In his new position, Hintzen will work with selected large insurance clients and provide strategic leadership for UBS’s EMEA insurance overage. (Reporting by Victoria Howley; Editing by Sarah White and Dan Lalor)

