UBS hires Rothschild's Grafstein as co-head of Americas M&A-memo

NEW YORK, Aug 21 (Reuters) - UBS AG has hired senior investment banker Laurence Grafstein from Rothschild to run its mergers and acquisitions team in the Americas, according to an internal memo to staff on Tuesday.

Grafstein, who was co-head of M&A at Rothschild until recently, will serve as co-head of Americas M&A at UBS along with Marc-Anthony Hourihan, according to a copy of the memo that was reviewed by Reuters.

He will be based in New York and will report to Steve Cummings, chairman of UBS’ investment banking department in the Americas.

Grafstein has advised on about $600 billion of completed transactions. Prior to Rothschild, he served as the co-head of technology, media and telecommunications at Lazard and the global head of telecommunications at Credit Suisse.