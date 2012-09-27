FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UBS hires Goldman banker to equity capital markets team
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
September 27, 2012 / 1:55 PM / 5 years ago

UBS hires Goldman banker to equity capital markets team

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - UBS has hired Jasper Tans as a managing director to run its Scandinavia, Benelux and financials sector equity capital markets (ECM) business, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

The appointment, a newly created role, comes at a time when many investment banks are cutting staff, particularly in equities where a drop off in share sale activity due to the euro zone debt crisis has hit revenues hard.

Tans, who starts on Oct. 1 and will be based in London, joins from Goldman Sachs where he was a partner managing director within the European Financing Group and previously headed the Japanese Financing Group.

He will report to Darrell Uden and Chicco di Stasi, co-heads of ECM for Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.