UBS hires managing director in real estate group
April 25, 2012 / 1:55 PM / 5 years ago

UBS hires managing director in real estate group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - UBS AG said on Wednesday it has appointed Simon Leopold as a managing director in its Real Estate, Leisure and Lodging Group.

Leopold joins the Swiss bank from Keefe, Bruyette and Woods, where he led the firm’s real estate investment banking practice.

Leopold will be based in New York and will report to Jackson Hsieh, vice chairman of the investment banking group and global head of the real estate, leisure and lodging group.

Leopold’s appointment comes after several key departures at UBS within the last week, including head of investment banking for the Americas Aryeh Bourkoff and co-head of U.S. mergers and acquisitions Ehren Stenzler.

UBS has made high-profile hires since then, including Jim Forbes, a long term veteran of Bank of America Corp, as its vice chairman of the Americas.

