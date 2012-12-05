FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UBS hires SAP's Kuelps as communications, branding head
December 5, 2012 / 5:05 PM / in 5 years

UBS hires SAP's Kuelps as communications, branding head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Dec 5 (Reuters) - UBS said on Tuesday SAP executive Hubertus Kuelps will take over as communications and branding head on Jan. 1, the second high-profile move in the unit in a month.

Kuelps, who will report to the Swiss bank’s operating chief Ulrich Koerner, replaces Michael Willi, who is leaving UBS after 20 years to take on an undisclosed role outside the bank.

Kuelps’ appointment comes five weeks after Stefan Nuenlist took over Swiss communications from Peter Hartmeier, an influential former editor of Swiss daily Tages-Anzeiger.

Kuelps’ job means he will be a standing guest at meetings of the Swiss bank’s 12-person top management board. (Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Mike Nesbit)

