UBS hires Blackrock Germany head Klee as private bank COO
April 16, 2013 / 12:05 PM / in 4 years

UBS hires Blackrock Germany head Klee as private bank COO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, April 16 (Reuters) - UBS is hiring Blackrock’s German head Dirk Klee as chief operating officer of its flagship private banking arm from September, according to a memorandum seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

“His understanding of the changing needs of our clients and how to most effectively deliver services to them will be extremely valuable,” UBS private banking head Juerg Zeltner and COO Ulrich Koerner said in a memo sent to staff on Friday.

Klee replaces Stephan Zimmermann, who is moving to an as-yet undefined position at the Swiss bank at year-end.

Meanwhile, Blackrock named James Charrington, chairman of its European, Middle East and Africa region, as Klee’s temporary replacement. The asset manager said a succession search has been initiated.

