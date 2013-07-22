FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UBS says settles US mortgage probe, Q2 net profit 690 mln Sfr
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
July 22, 2013 / 5:56 AM / in 4 years

UBS says settles US mortgage probe, Q2 net profit 690 mln Sfr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, July 22 (Reuters) - UBS said it settled a Federal Housing Finance Agency lawsuit over soured mortgage investments, taking a 865 million Swiss franc ($919.63 million) charge against second-quarter earnings for litigation, impairments and other provisions.

The Swiss bank, which reports the full quarter on July 30, said its net profit was 690 million francs, from 425 million francs year-ago. It didn’t disclose the specific charge to settle the mortgage probe.

The FHFA regulates Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac after the two mortgage finance companies were placed into federal conservatorship at the height of the 2008 financial crisis.

UBS said net new money was 10.1 billion francs for the quarter at its flagship private banking arm and 2.7 billion in its U.S.-based brokerage, but that its asset management arm suffered 2 billion francs in outflows. ($1 = 0.9406 Swiss francs) (Reporting By Katharina Bart)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.