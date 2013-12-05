FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UBS shuffles management as asset management head Fraser retires
December 5, 2013 / 6:01 AM / 4 years ago

UBS shuffles management as asset management head Fraser retires

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Dec 5 (Reuters) - UBS AG announced changes in its top management on Thursday, giving its financial chief expanded powers after asset management head John Fraser retired.

The Swiss bank said Fraser will be replaced on Jan. 1 by UBS’s chief operating officer, Ulrich Koerner, who has been instrumental in cost-cutting efforts.

In turn, finance chief Tom Naratil will add Koerner’s current job as operating chief to his existing one, the bank said.

Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Matt Driskill

