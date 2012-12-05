Top UBS Indonesian banker leaves the firm

JAKARTA/HONG KONG, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The country head of UBS Indonesia, Rajiv Louis, has left the firm after helping expand the Swiss bank’s operation in Southeast Asia’s biggest economy for almost a decade.

A UBS spokesman said that Joshua Tanja, UBS Indonesia’s managing director and head of equities, will take over country head duties on an interim basis.

Louis’ investment banking duties will be handled by the regional investment banking team, the spokesman added.

The spokesman didn’t give a reason for Louis’ departure.

Louis has worked in Indonesia for more than a decade and has joined UBS since 2003. He advised on many major indonesian deals, including the $1.29 billion public offering for coal miner PT Adaro Energy in 2008, Indonesia’s biggest IPO. (Reporting by Janeman Latul in JAKARTA and Lawrence White in HONG KONG)