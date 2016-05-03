UBS investment bank hurt by weak markets, Asia

LONDON, May 3 (IFR) - UBS’s investment bank revenues tumbled 29% in the first quarter, hit by the slowdown in Asia and weak fees from advisory and underwriting that have also hurt its rivals.

UBS said on Tuesday its investment bank’s revenues fell to SFr1.88bn from SFr2.66bn a year earlier, marking the second consecutive weak quarter for the unit, which the Swiss bank scaled back in 2012 to make it better equipped to cope with slowing markets.

But the bank showed good cost control, analysts said, and expenses in the investment bank dropped 17% drop to SFr1.51bn.

The unit reported an adjusted pre-tax profit of SFr370m in the first quarter, down from SFr836m a year earlier and below expectations for SFr398m. The figures exclude restructuring expenses.

Analysts said UBS’s results were weaker than expected in all its major divisions and its capital position was not as strong as forecast, sending its shares down 6% in early trading.

The bank also warned that some of the first quarter headwinds still existed and “continue to contribute to client risk aversion and are unlikely to be resolved in the foreseeable future.”

UBS said it would continue to benefit from cost-cutting and will keep a tight rein on the size of the investment bank’s assets, where its balance sheet is far smaller than most rivals.

The investment bank’s assets on a risk-adjusted basis held steady at SFr63.4bn, as a SFr2bn rise in credit risk was offset by SFr1.8bn lower market risk.

UBS said the smaller asset base helped the investment bank achieve an adjusted annualised RoAE of 19%, above its 15% target. That is far better than rivals, although critics say it is boosted by the modest amount of equity UBS allocates to its divisions - keeping much of its equity in its corporate centre.

UBS’s equities revenue fell 20% to SFR920m, slightly worse than a 15% fall on average across the five major US banks and European rivals Deutsche Bank and Barclays. UBS’s drop was mainly due to weak performance in Asia and for its equity derivatives business.

Revenues in corporate client solutions (CCS) slumped 39% from a year ago to SFr474m, reflecting challenging markets and shrinking fee pools, the bank said.

UBS said traditional CCS products performed in line with an industry fee pool reduction of 26%, but other areas were hit hard by a strong year-ago comparison, lower market volumes and adverse spread movements on index hedges.

Advisory revenues fell 23% from a year ago, although the bank said its M&A fees were higher as it advised on four of the top 15 transactions. Equity capital markets revenues slumped 50%, although debt capital markets was up 1%, underpinned by primary issuance fees.

UBS said its financing solutions revenue fell 48% from a year ago due to declines in structured financing, real estate financing, mortgage-backed securities and its special situations group. Risk management revenues more than halved.

Its foreign exchange, rates and credit (FRC) revenues fell 33% to SFr483m, compared with a 25% drop in the FICC divisions of its rivals, though the bank said its smaller business remains an advantage given the weak credit and commodities markets. (Reporting by Steve Slater)