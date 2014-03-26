FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UBS taps ex-Citadel exec Kolinsky for market making unit-sources
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 26, 2014 / 2:50 PM / 3 years ago

UBS taps ex-Citadel exec Kolinsky for market making unit-sources

John McCrank

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 26 (Reuters) - UBS AG is expected to hire former Citadel LLC executive Andy Kolinsky to run sales for its U.S. market-making unit out of Chicago, according to four sources familiar with the matter.

UBS spokeswoman Megan Stinson declined to comment. Kolinsky did not reply to an email asking for comment.

Kolinsky was formerly head of hedge fund Citadel’s execution unit, which links broker dealers to exchanges and dark pools, and executes more than 20 percent of all U.S.-listed stock retail trades. Prior to Citadel, which he left in June 2012, Kolinsky was a managing director at Knight Capital Group, now a part of trading and market-making firm KCG Holdings. (Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.