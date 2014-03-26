UBS taps ex-Citadel exec Kolinsky for market making unit-sources

NEW YORK, March 26 (Reuters) - UBS AG is expected to hire former Citadel LLC executive Andy Kolinsky to run sales for its U.S. market-making unit out of Chicago, according to four sources familiar with the matter.

UBS spokeswoman Megan Stinson declined to comment. Kolinsky did not reply to an email asking for comment.

Kolinsky was formerly head of hedge fund Citadel’s execution unit, which links broker dealers to exchanges and dark pools, and executes more than 20 percent of all U.S.-listed stock retail trades. Prior to Citadel, which he left in June 2012, Kolinsky was a managing director at Knight Capital Group, now a part of trading and market-making firm KCG Holdings. (Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)