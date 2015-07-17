Former executive pushed out in FX probe sues UBS for $34.5 mln

(Reuters) - An executive dismissed by UBS AG after reports of foreign exchange manipulation has filed a lawsuit against the Swiss bank, saying he was innocent of any wrongdoing and should be paid $34.5 million after being pushed out.

Five of the world’s largest banks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co and Citigroup Inc, were fined roughly $5.7 billion in May, and four of them pleaded guilty to U.S. criminal charges over manipulation of foreign exchange rates.

