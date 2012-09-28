FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UBS wins dismissal of shareholder lawsuit
#Market News
September 28, 2012

UBS wins dismissal of shareholder lawsuit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - UBS AG won the dismissal Friday of a shareholder lawsuit accusing the Swiss-based bank of misrepresenting its exposure to mortgage-backed securities and its compliance with U.S. tax laws.

U.S. District Judge Richard Sullivan in Manhattan issued the ruling. The case is dismissed with prejudice, meaning the plaintiffs cannot replead their case at the district court level.

The case is In re UBS AG Securities Litigation, U.S. District Court for the Souther District of New York, 07-cv-11225

