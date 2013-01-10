FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ex-UBS CEO Rohner says "shocked, ashamed" at Libor rigging
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 10, 2013 / 10:11 AM / in 5 years

Ex-UBS CEO Rohner says "shocked, ashamed" at Libor rigging

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - UBS’s former boss Marcel Rohner said he was “shocked” and “ashamed” when he heard about the Swiss bank’s rigging of Libor interest rates, he told UK lawmakers on Thursday.

“I was shocked when I read about it ... I felt embarrassed and ashamed,” Rohner said as UBS’s former bosses were quizzed by Britain’s Parliamentary Commission on Banking Standards following a string of scandals.

UBS was fined a record $1.5 billion last month for manipulating Libor interest rates, the latest in a run of scandals including a $2.3 billion rogue-trading loss and a damaging tax avoidance row with the United States.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.