FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Top UBS execs, board members sell more than $25 mln in shares
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 22, 2015 / 3:35 PM / 2 years ago

Top UBS execs, board members sell more than $25 mln in shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, May 22 (Reuters) - Top UBS executives and board members this week sold shares in the Swiss bank worth 23.8 million Swiss francs ($25.3 million), according to the Swiss stock exchange.

In seven separate transactions, 1.167 million shares in total were sold on Thursday, shortly after the Zurich-based bank’s stock rose to its highest in six-and-a-half years following a lower-than-expected settlement over manipulating foreign exchange rates.

Swiss securities law requires major transactions by management or board members to be disclosed, though not by name.

UBS declined to comment on the stock sales.

$1 = 0.9416 Swiss francs Reporting by Rupert Pretterklieber; Writing by Katharina Bart; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.