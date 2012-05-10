FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-HSBC hires UBS's top Asia oil and gas banker Martinez - source
#Energy
May 10, 2012

RPT-HSBC hires UBS's top Asia oil and gas banker Martinez - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 9 (Reuters) - UBS AG’s chief oil and gas banker in Asia, Jorge Martinez, has left the firm to join HSBC plc, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

Martinez quit UBS on Tuesday, the source said, after spending three and a half years with the bank based in Hong Kong. Prior to that he worked with Lehman Brothers for about eight years. The source was not authorised to speak to the media.

HSBC and UBS declined comment.

Martinez’s new title in HSBC was not immediately known.

Most recently, Martinez advised Thailand’s PTT Energy on its bid for London-listed Cove Energy. Martinez also advised China’s Sinochem on its $3 billion deal to buy a 40 percent stake in the Peregrino field off Brazil from Statoil ASA.

Just last month, UBS lost another oil and gas banker in the region, when Australia based Simon Weller quit the firm.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
