FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UBS cuts stake in Monte Paschi to 1.875 pct
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 13, 2014 / 12:25 PM / 3 years ago

UBS cuts stake in Monte Paschi to 1.875 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Swiss investment bank UBS has cut its stake in Italian lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena to 1.875 percent from 3.4 percent in two steps, a filing by market watchdog Consob said on Thursday.

The stake reduction was carried out on Nov. 5, the same day of a Monte dei Paschi board meeting that approved a capital increase of up to 2.5 billion euros, and on Nov. 6.

UBS is advising Monte dei Paschi on its strategic options and will act as global coordinator for the capital increase, to be launched next year. (Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.