UBS in $33 million deal with U.S. regulator over mortgage bonds
February 25, 2016 / 9:30 PM / 2 years ago

UBS in $33 million deal with U.S. regulator over mortgage bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 25 (Reuters) - UBS AG has agreed to pay $33 million to resolve a U.S. regulator’s claims that it sold toxic mortgage-backed securities to credit unions that later failed, according to court papers filed on Thursday.

The settlement, disclosed in a filing in Manhattan federal court, resolves one of several lawsuits by the National Credit Union Administration against banks over their sale of mortgage-backed securities before the 2008 financial crisis.

Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Chris Reese

