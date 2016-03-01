MOVES-UBS picks BofA exec to head CCS business selection and conflicts team

LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - UBS AG has hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch executive Alice Crawley to head the business selection and conflicts team at its corporate client solutions (CCS) unit as the Swiss bank continues to beef up that business.

The newly created role involves reviewing the bank’s global CCS deals, interactions and business opportunities and identifying potential conflicts of interest.

As European banks struggle to weather a global economic slowdown and increasingly stringent regulations, UBS has been pushing to build on its strengths in M&A, equity, wealth management and asset management franchises to bring new financing ideas to clients.

The CCS unit, which includes M&A, DCM, ECM, leveraged finance and client coverage, was born after an overhaul of operations that split UBS’s investment bank into two.

Crawley, who currently holds a similar role at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, will be based in London, according to a UBS memo seen by Reuters. (Reporting by Richa Naidu; Editing by Mark Potter)