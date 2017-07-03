July 3 UBS Wealth Management, a unit of UBS Group AG, appointed Andy Jackson as client adviser in its Midlands office in Birmingham, UK.

The company also appointed Toni Ward, Tace Jones and Haroon Akbar as assistants in its office.

Jackson, who most recently served as the private client director at Coutts, will be working alongside client adviser Kaleem Mohammed, who covers the East Midlands for the company. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru)