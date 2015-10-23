MOVES-UBS U.S. head of leveraged finance leaves bank - sources

Oct 23 (Reuters) - David Barth, head of Americas leveraged finance and leveraged capital markets at UBS Group AG in New York, has left the Swiss investment bank to pursue other opportunities, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Barth worked at UBS for 18 years. He will be replaced by Jim Boland, who was previously UBS’s head of Europe, Middle East and Africa leveraged finance and leveraged capital markets, based in London. Boland already moved to New York earlier this year, the people said.

The sources asked not to be identified because the personnel moves have not been announced externally. UBS declined to comment. (Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Bill Rigby)