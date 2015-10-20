FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 20, 2015 / 7:30 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-UBS U.S. hires new advisers in Pennsylvania

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Financial services provider UBS Group AG’s U.S. division said it hired an adviser from Merrill Lynch-Bank of America and a wealth management team from Morgan Stanley to two of their offices in Pennsylvania.

Emilio Valdez joined on Sept. 16 with about $155 million worth assets under management.

Morgan Stanley’s Penn management group comprising of Drew Barlow, Brian McKeon and Kirk Hasen joined on Sept. 30. The group manages assets worth $270 million. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)

