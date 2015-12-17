FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-UBS poaches private equity banker from JP Morgan - memo
December 17, 2015 / 12:51 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-UBS poaches private equity banker from JP Morgan - memo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - UBS has poached private equity banker Nestor Paz Galindo from JPMorgan, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Thursday, as the Swiss bank builds that side of its business.

After 22 years at JPMorgan, Galindo is to become head of exclusive sell-side and financial sponsors M&A for the EMEA region, reporting to M&A head Severin Brizay.

Galindo will take up the post in March next year. A spokeswoman for UBS confirmed the contents of the memo.

Reporting by Freya Berry; editing by David Clarke

