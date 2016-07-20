UBS chief U.S. economist Maury Harris to retire

NEW YORK, July 20 (Reuters) - UBS' chief U.S. economist Maury Harris will retire at the end of July after 36 years at the firm, a company spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday.

Prior to UBS' acquisition of PaineWebber International in 2000, Harris had been PaineWebber's chief economist since 1980. Between 1973 and 1980, he worked at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, where he was the head of its business conditions unit and later chief of its financial markets research division.