#Market News
December 23, 2015 / 3:45 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-MOVES - UBS hires equity capital markets banker from Deutsche

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(In second paragraph, CORRECTS to spokeswoman)

Dec 23 (Reuters) - UBS has hired Jeff Mortara from Deutsche Bank AG as a managing director and the head of financial institutions and East Coast technology equity capital markets, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

The contents of the memo were confirmed by a UBS spokeswoman.

Mortara has over 25 years of banking experience, including more than 15 years at Deutsche, where he worked as head of technology banking in Europe and later as head of West Coast technology banking and as managing director in equity capital markets. In his equity capital market coverage, Mortara oversaw the technology, financial and real estate industries.

Mortara is one of several hires UBS has made in the financial institutions and technology sectors, including four technology bankers announced in mid-November - Paul Crisci, Jason Auerbach, Jasson Cohen and Chris Montgomery.

UBS has also bolstered its equity capital markets coverage, hiring Frank Maturo as vice chairman of ECM in the Americas from Bank of America Merrill Lynch in March. (Reporting by Lauren Hirsch; Editing by Dan Grebler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
