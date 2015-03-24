MOVES-UBS names Haemmerle to head French client solutions

ZURICH, March 24 (Reuters) - Swiss bank UBS said on Tuesday it had hired Gregoire Haemmerle to head its corporate advisory business for France, Belgium and Luxembourg.

Haemmerle joins UBS from JP Morgan where he has worked for 19 years, most recently as head of investment banking for France.

The CCS business houses UBS’s merger and acquisitions advisory business and the teams helping with stock market listings, bond issues and other types of financing. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin, editing by Louise Heavens)