MOVES-UBS names Koh as wealth management head for Asia Pacific
#Financials
November 25, 2015 / 9:12 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-UBS names Koh as wealth management head for Asia Pacific

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Nov 25 (Reuters) - UBS has appointed Edmund Koh to head its wealth management business for Asia Pacific, the Swiss bank said on Wednesday.

Koh, currently head of the Zurich-based bank’s wealth management unit in Southeast Asia and Asia Pacific hub, will take over from Kathryn Shih on Jan. 1.

“His extensive experience in the financial industry and in the successful development of new markets positions him well to lead UBS Wealth Management into the next phase in developing the strong position we have built in Asia Pacific,” UBS Wealth Management President Juerg Zeltner said in a statement.

UBS is the biggest private bank in the region, according to a study for Asian Private Banker magazine, but it faces increased competition in Asia Pacific from rival Credit Suisse . (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by John Miller and David Goodman)

