MOVES-UBS hires asset management banker Hershberger from Credit Suisse
#Funds News
March 29, 2016 / 4:10 PM / a year ago

MOVES-UBS hires asset management banker Hershberger from Credit Suisse

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - UBS Group AG has named Joseph Hershberger a vice chairman in its financial institutions group, where he will focus on global asset management efforts, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

The contents of the memo by Ros Stephenson, chairman of global corporate client solutions at UBS, were confirmed by a UBS spokesperson.

Hershberger joined from another Swiss bank, Credit Suisse Group AG, where he was a managing director and global head of asset management banking.

He will be based in New York and begin work in the second quarter, the memo said.

Credit Suisse has named Hamish Summerfield as head of global asset management, according to a separate memo seen by Reuters. Summerfield will move to New York from his current London-based role as head of asset management for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, according to the memo.

A Credit Suisse representative confirmed the contents of the memo.

During his decade at Credit Suisse, Hershberger has worked with traditional and alternative asset managers, as well as specialty finance companies.

Prior to Credit Suisse, Hershberger was head of hedge fund and asset management banking at Putnam Lovell. (Reporting by Mike Stone in New York; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
