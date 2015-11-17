FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-UBS CCS hires four technology bankers from Jefferies
November 17, 2015 / 1:02 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-UBS CCS hires four technology bankers from Jefferies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - UBS Corporate Client Solutions (CCS) Americas said it hired four bankers from Jefferies Group LLC to its technology team.

Paul Crisci, who most recently was global co-head of technology investment banking at Jefferies, will join as the global head of technology, the Swiss bank said.

Jason Auerbach, who earlier was a managing director and global co-head of technology M&A at Jefferies, will become managing director and global head of technology M&A.

Jasson Cohen will join as managing director and co-head of software. He was most recently a managing director in technology investment banking at Jefferies.

Chris Montgomery, who was a senior vice president in technology investment banking at Jefferies, will join as an executive director in the technology group.

The four hires will join UBS in the first quarter of 2016 in San Francisco. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)

