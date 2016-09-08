BRIEF-Pacific Life names new head of life insurance division
* Dawn Trautman to succeed Rick Schindler as leader of company's life insurance division Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 8 UBS Asset Management, the asset management division of UBS Group AG, named Pedro Coelho head of UBS ETFs Spain, responsible for business development.
Coelho joins from NN Investment Partners, where he worked for 10 years in Madrid and Lisbon, the company said. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru)
* Dawn Trautman to succeed Rick Schindler as leader of company's life insurance division Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Appoints Xavier Ochoa as chief operating officer effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S