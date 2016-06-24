FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 24, 2016 / 7:55 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-MOVES-UBS hires former CS head of performing loan trading Zamore

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates career history, reporting lines.)

By Kristen Haunss

NEW YORK, June 24 (Reuters) - UBS has hired Barry Zamore, the former head of US trading of performing leveraged loans at Credit Suisse, to run loan trading, according to sources.

Zamore, who is expected to start at the bank in New York in July, will report to Philip Olesen, global head of credit trading at UBS, the sources said.

A veteran of the US$880bn loan market, Zamore worked at Credit Suisse since 1993 before leaving earlier this year. He led the fight to remove loan trading assignment fees from the market. An assignment fee is charged on trades completed by banks that are not the administrative agent of the loan.

Most banks, but not all, will agree to waive assignment fees for other dealers that have joined a so-called no-fee consortium, which Zamore began in the early 2000s.

A UBS spokesperson declined to comment. Zamore also declined to comment. (Reporting by Kristen Haunss; Editing By Jon Methven)

