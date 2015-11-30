FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UBS Swiss staff get 0.8 pct pay raise
November 30, 2015 / 10:23 AM / 2 years ago

UBS Swiss staff get 0.8 pct pay raise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Nov 30 (Reuters) - UBS staff in Switzerland up to middle management are getting pay rises of 0.8 percent on average next year, the Swiss lender said on Monday.

The pay rises negotiated at the end of every year take effect on March 1. Individual salary adjustments are based on market, function and individual performance.

Rival Credit Suisse last week agreed a 0.75 percent average 2016 pay rise for staff in Switzerland, where consumer prices fell 1.4 percent year on year in October.

