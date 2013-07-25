FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UBS appoints Peter as head of EMEA syndicate
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 25, 2013 / 10:46 AM / 4 years ago

UBS appoints Peter as head of EMEA syndicate

Aimee Donnellan

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 25 (IFR) - UBS has promoted Armin Peter to head of debt capital markets EMEA syndicate as part of an internal reshuffling of primary market coverage, the Swiss bank said on Thursday.

Based in London, Peter will be responsible for all of UBS’s primary market activities including government, covered and senior bonds, as well as bank capital.

An industry veteran of 25 years, Peter has worked for a wide range of European financial institutions in brokering, trading and syndicate roles, and joined UBS to run the bank’s covered bond business and syndicate in 2006 from HSBC.

More recently, he headed up the bank’s covered business and financial flow syndicate, EMEA.

This is the latest in a series of job changes at UBS following its shock retrenchment from the fixed income business last October, culling 10,000 staff in the process, including the sovereign, supranational and agency business.

Its FIG outfit, however, was left relatively unscathed.

Peter is effectively filling a void left by Mark Wheatcroft, former head of syndicate for EMEA at UBS, who was let go as part of the bank’s overhaul.

Months later, Wheatcroft took up a similar role at Mizuho International, and has recently been appointed as head of European primary debt markets and member of the executive committee at the Japanese bank.

As part of the last reshuffle, UBS has also appointed Hampus Falth as debt syndicate manager at UBS. Falth had been a euro government bond trader at UBS up until now, and will be replacing Anthony Tobin who left UBS for RBC in early May.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.