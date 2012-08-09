FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UBS traders offered deal by U.S. in interest rate probe-WSJ
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 9, 2012 / 12:25 AM / 5 years ago

UBS traders offered deal by U.S. in interest rate probe-WSJ

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors have offered several former junior UBS AG employees protection from criminal charges in exchange for their cooperation with their expanding probe into alleged interest-rate manipulation, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Citing two people close to the probe, the paper also said a few UBS employees under investigation for interest-rate manipulation still work at the Swiss bank, which has fired or suspended about 20 traders and managers during the four-year investigation.

Justice Department officials could not be reached immediately for comment.

It isn’t immediately clear which UBS executives prosecutors are targeting, the paper said. The deals also don’t signal a settlement by UBS or impending arrests.

U.S. antitrust officials have been investigating alleged collusion between at least 16 banks to manipulate interest rates, including the London interbank offered rate, or Libor.

UBS is one of the main targets of those regulators, the paper said, citing people close to the investigation.

UBS has disclosed in filings that it received leniency deals from the antitrust regulators in the United States, Switzerland and Canada, the paper said.

However, the bank still faces potential enforcement action by the U.S. Justice Department’s fraud section, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission and Britain’s Financial Services Authority.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.