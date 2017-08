Investors who claim they lost millions of dollars on risky mutual funds sold by a Puerto Rican subsidiary of UBS Financial Services cannot bring a class action, a federal judge has ruled.

In a decision on Friday, U.S. District Judge Carmen Cerezo adopted the recommendation of a magistrate judge who said in March there are too many individual issues involved in the case for the investors to sue as a class.

