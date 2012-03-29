UBS downbeat on Q1 private bank client activity

ZURICH, March 29 (Reuters) - Swiss bank UBS sounded a downbeat note for first-quarter client activity at its flagship private bank, bearing out its own predictions that wealthy clients, nervous over the euro zone debt crisis and U.S. deficit woes, were holding cash.

“Clients are looking for sustainable improvements in what they see primarily in Europe, and they are still looking for that,” UBS’s financial head Tom Naratil told investors at a brokerage conference on Thursday.

Naratil said UBS’s private clients hold roughly 27 percent in cash and low-margin cash-like products, a bank record high mark, which, in turn, depresses margins at the private banking unit.

Naratil’s comment was the first glimpse UBS has given into first-quarter earnings, which will be reported May 2. (Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Dan Lalor)