UPDATE 1-UBS Q2 profit shrivels amid trading slump and Facebook loss

By Katharina Bart

ZURICH, July 31 (Reuters) - UBS said on Tuesday net profit shrank to 425 million Swiss francs ($433 million) from 1.0 billion francs a year ago, hit by a slump in trading and a 349 million franc loss on the glitch-ridden market debut of Facebook in May.

The Swiss bank said it would take appropriate action against the stock exchange Nasdaq for what it called “gross mishandling” of the Facebook offering.

UBS was cautious in its outlook, saying it would continue to explore avenues to improve efficiency, without detailing further measures. The bank, which employed 63,520 staff at the end of June, is currently cutting roughly 3,500 jobs.

As in the first quarter, UBS highlighted that the euro zone debt crisis, the economic outlook globally and the U.S. “fiscal cliff” of potential steep tax increases and spending cuts were likely to hit its business.

“Failure to make progress on these key issues, accentuated by the reduction in market activity levels typically seen in the third quarter, would make further improvements in prevailing market conditions unlikely and would thus generate headwinds for revenue growth, net interest margins and net new money,” UBS said in a statement.

The earnings represent a sharp miss of analyst expectations, which averaged 1.141 billion francs in a Reuters poll.

UBS said it was nevertheless confident it would continue to gather net new assets, which totalled 9.5 billion francs in UBS’s flagship private banking arm for the wealthy.

UBS, the first bank to say last March it had been subpoenaed in a probe into how banks attempted to manipulate the London interbank offered rate, or Libor, added it was appropriately provisioned for all litigation.

UBS has secured leniency from some justice authorities in return for cooperating with probes into the setting of yen and euroyen Libor, a benchmark that underpins an estimated $550 trillion in financial products.