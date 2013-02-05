UBS swings to Q4, full-year net loss after Libor fine, revamp

ZURICH, Feb 5 (Reuters) - UBS said it swung to a big fourth-quarter and full-year net loss due to a $1.5 billion fine for rigging benchmark interest rates and charges from a restructuring plan to shed 10,000 staff.

Switzerland’s largest bank said it will still pay shareholders 0.15 Swiss francs ($0.17) for 2012, following a symbolic, 0.10 francs per share for 2011, its first post-crisis dividend.

UBS’s 1.89 billion franc net loss for the fourth quarter compares with a 2.078 billion franc net loss forecasts by analysts in a Reuters poll. [ID: nL5N0B0GJO]