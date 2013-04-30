FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UBS first-quarter beats expectations on trading income surge
April 30, 2013 / 4:50 AM / 4 years ago

UBS first-quarter beats expectations on trading income surge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, April 30 (Reuters) - UBS posted a better-than-expected first quarter profit on Tuesday as it saw a surge in trading income from its investment bank and more fees from wealthy clients.

Switzerland’s biggest bank saw net profit slip 5 percent to 988 million Swiss francs ($1.05 billion), but still beat by far analyst forecasts, which averaged 601 million francs in a Reuters poll.

UBS, which is cutting 10,000 jobs in a retreat from riskier fixed income activities, said economic worries could again prevent wealthy clients from trading and hit second-quarter revenue, margins, and fresh funds.

“Nevertheless, we remain confident that our asset-gathering businesses as a whole will continue to attract net new money,” UBS said in a statement.

$1 = 0.9368 Swiss francs Reporting by Katharina Bart

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
