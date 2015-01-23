FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-UBS to issue additional tier 1 capital instrument for employee compensation
January 23, 2015 / 5:55 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-UBS to issue additional tier 1 capital instrument for employee compensation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) - UBS AG : * To issue additional tier 1 capital instrument for employee compensation * Says deferred contingent capital plan enhanced to qualify as additional tier

1 capital * Says supplementary capital return of CHF 0.25 per share following completion

of squeeze-out, fully accrued in the fourth quarter 2014 * Says did not experience negative revenues in its trading businesses in

connection with the Swiss national bank’s announcement * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

