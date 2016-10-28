FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UBS sees tough markets ahead as Q3 profit drops
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Charred ruins and sooty skies
California wildfires
Charred ruins and sooty skies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 28, 2016 / 4:50 AM / a year ago

UBS sees tough markets ahead as Q3 profit drops

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Swiss bank UBS said on Friday it expected tough conditions to continue as it posted a drop in third-quarter net profit.

The world’s largest wealth manager said net profit for the three months to end-September was 827 million Swiss francs ($832.7 million), down from 2.1 billion francs in the same quarter last year.

The fall was particularly steep because the year-ago numbers benefited from a net tax benefit of 1.3 billion francs.

UBS Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti warned at the end of September that political uncertainty and concerns over global growth meant the bank had seen generally low transaction volumes. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin, Editing by Michael Shields)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.