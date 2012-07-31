FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UBS confident in net new money despite challenges
July 31, 2012 / 5:10 AM / in 5 years

UBS confident in net new money despite challenges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, July 31 (Reuters) - Swiss bank UBS said on Tuesday the euro zone’s debt crisis and troubles in the European banking system would weigh on client activity in the third quarter, but it remained confident of attracting net new money.

“Failure to make progress on these key issues, accentuated by the reduction in market activity levels typically seen in the third quarter, would make further improvements in prevailing market conditions unlikely and would thus generate headwinds for revenue growth, net interest margins and net new money,” UBS said in a statement as it reported second-quarter results.

“Despite these challenges, we remain confident that our asset-gathering businesses as a whole will continue to attract net new money.” (Reporting by Catherine Bosley; Editing by Richard Pullin)

