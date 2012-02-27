FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UBS trader Satur to start A$500 mln hedge fund-sources
February 27, 2012 / 6:01 AM / 6 years ago

UBS trader Satur to start A$500 mln hedge fund-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG/SYDNEY, Feb 27 (Reuters) - UBS AG’s chief investment officer for macro strategic trading in Australia, Gerard Satur, is preparing to spin out of the Swiss bank next month to start his own hedge fund MST Capital, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Satur, who earlier headed the securities arm of UBS in Australia and the equity trading divisions in the United States, is setting up the macro hedge fund and seeking to raise up to A$ 500 million ($535 million), the sources said.

A UBS spokeswoman declined comment. Satur could not be reached for comment.

The sources declined to be identified as the matter was private. ($1 = 0.9339 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Nishant Kumar in HONG KONG and Narayanan Somasundaram in SYDNEY; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

