FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UBS unit to pay $5.3 mln to settle SEC charge
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 4, 2013 / 5:41 AM / in 4 years

UBS unit to pay $5.3 mln to settle SEC charge

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 4 (Reuters) - A UBS AG hedge fund agreed to pay a fine of $5.3 million to settle a charge that one of its units bought stocks in public offerings that an affiliated unit was shorting, the U.S. securities regulator said on Monday.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said UBS AG’s $6 billion hedge fund, UBS O‘Connor LLC, violated a rule governing short sales 16 times between January 2009 and March 2011.

The rule prevents an entity from buying stocks in a public offering if it has shorted those same stocks.

“The settlement pertains to certain transactions for which O‘Connor believed that an exception to an SEC rule applied,” UBS spokeswoman Karina Byrne told Reuters.

Byrne said the firm determined that settling the matter “without admitting or denying liability was the best and most expedient way forward”.

The settlement does not affect UBS O‘Connor’s funds or their investors, she added.

The SEC said on its website that UBS O‘Connor had the “mistaken belief” that each of its units qualified for the rule’s “separate accounts” exception.

The exception allows a person or an entity to buy stocks from a public offering in an account when a short sale has been made in another account, provided that trading decisions for each account are made separately.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.