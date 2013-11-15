FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-UBS, Sumitomo mulled Japan investment banking tie-up-sources
November 15, 2013 / 4:20 PM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-UBS, Sumitomo mulled Japan investment banking tie-up-sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(UBS corrects job cuts in fifth paragraph)

ZURICH, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Swiss bank UBS and Japan’s Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group considered an investment banking cooperation in Japan but talks broke off without a result, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

One of the sources said that the Japanese firm approached UBS in September to explore ways the two might work together, but abandoned the idea before the Swiss bank could respond.

UBS and Sumitomo declined to comment on the talks, which were earlier reported on the Wall Street Journal website.

The discussions come nearly a year after the Swiss bank said it would largely withdraw from riskier fixed income activities in favour of putting more focus on business with wealthy clients.

Since then, UBS has cut more than 3,000 jobs of a total 10,000 slated to go, partly by exiting riskier debt-trading activities.

But the bank’s restructuring falls short of demands by Knight Vinke, an activist shareholder, for UBS to dispose of its investment bank altogether in order to protect the private bank. UBS has refused to do this.

UBS’s Japanese subsidiary pleaded guilty nearly one year ago to one U.S. criminal count of fraud relating to manipulation of benchmark rates, including the yen Libor. (Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Jane Merriman and Elaine Hardcastle)

