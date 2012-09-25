UPDATE 1-UBS names Nomura's Treacy as co-head of all industries group Asia -memo

HONG KONG, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Swiss bank UBS AG has hired Shaun Treacy from Nomura as co-head of its all industries group in Asia, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters on Tuesday.

The move sees UBS strengthen its coverage of the natural resources sector, which accounts for 59 percent of outbound deal volume from Asia so far this year, according to Thomson Reuters data.

UBS ranks fifth so far this year for estimated M&A fees generated from the Asia Pacific region excluding Japan, according to data from Freeman Consulting, which is owned by Thomson Reuters.

While Asia Pacific M&A activity is down by 17.8 percent from 2011 year to date, UBS is attempting to focus on lucrative large cross-border transactions involving Asia by hiring or relocating bankers with relevant experience.

In June the bank appointed Nick Hassall as global head of its consumer products and retail group, moving him from Hong Kong to London to take advantage of non-Asian companies’ interest in the Asian consumer sector.

Similarly, the bank hopes Treacy’s experience in natural resources will help it capture increasing Asian interest in assets outside the region.

At Nomura, Treacy was global co-head of natural resources and power as well as chairman of corporate finance for Asia Pacific ex-Japan.

A metals and mining veteran, he has been involved in deals including Glencore International’s proposed $36 billion offer for Xstrata, ONGC’s $2.5 billion capital raising, and the 2001 merger of BHP and Billiton which created what is now the world’s largest diversified resources company.

Before relocating to Hong Kong in January 2011, Treacy was global co-head of natural resources and power for Nomura in London, having joined the Japanese bank when it acquired Lehman Brothers in 2008. Prior to that he worked at JP Morgan in Melbourne and London.

Treacy will start work at UBS in January after completing three months of gardening leave.

In the same memo UBS named Steven Drake, currently head of diversified industrials coverage, as Treacy’s co-head.