UBS "rogue trader" cries after entering witness box
October 26, 2012 / 9:56 AM / 5 years ago

UBS "rogue trader" cries after entering witness box

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Accused UBS fraudster Kweku Adoboli cried within seconds of entering the witness box at his trial in London on Friday.

Adoboli’s defence counsel Paul Garlick started by asking him some questions about his early life and family.

Garlick pointed out that Adoboli’s father had travelled from Ghana to be present at the trial and had been in the courtroom throughout the first six weeks.

At the mention of this, Adoboli appeared to choke with emotion, bowed his head, wiped his eyes and was unable to speak.

There was a long pause and Garlick suggested that he should drink some water to help compose himself.

Adoboli resumed answering questions, initially with a cracked voice, but he soon regained his composure and answered the questions in a loud, assured voice. He was wearing a dark suit and dark red tie. (Reporting by Estelle Shirbon Editing by Maria Golovnina)

