November 14, 2012 / 2:35 PM / 5 years ago

Jury goes out in UBS "rogue trader" trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The jury in the London trial of former UBS trader Kweku Adoboli, who is blamed for a loss of $2.3 billion, retired on Wednesday to consider its verdicts.

Adoboli, 32, denies two charges of fraud by abuse of position and four charges of false accounting, covering the period from October 2008 to his arrest on Sept. 15, 2011. His trial started on Sept. 10 this year.

There was no way of knowing how long the jury would take to reach verdicts on all six counts.

There are 11 jurors in the case, meaning that if they cannot reach a unanimous verdict on one or more counts, a 10-1 majority decision would be acceptable.

